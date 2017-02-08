Qatar says oil market can cope with h...

Qatar says oil market can cope with higher shale output

21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

File picture of OPEC President Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada at a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader DOHA: Higher oil prices may boost shale oil production but the global oil market can accommodate this as demand remains healthy, Qatar's energy minister said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

