Qatar says oil market can cope with higher shale output
File picture of OPEC President Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada at a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader DOHA: Higher oil prices may boost shale oil production but the global oil market can accommodate this as demand remains healthy, Qatar's energy minister said on Wednesday.
