Peter Keller appointed Director General of International Council of Museums

54 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Keller, who is currently serving his second mandate as ICOM Treasurer, has been Director of the Salzburg Cathedral Museum , Austria, since 2002. Peter Keller has been appointed Director General of the International Council of Museums , effective 1 February, 2017.


Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,526

