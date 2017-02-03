Ouch Vogue Williams becomes the first...

Ouch Vogue Williams becomes the first casualty of The Jump 2017

12 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

'The most dangerous show on TV' has continued to live up to its reputation after Vogue Williams was forced to pull out from The Jump before an episode has even aired. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury while training for the ski cross and has been replaced on the line-up by model and former I'm a Celebrity campmate Amy Willerton.

