Oprah sells Gustav Klimt painting for...

Oprah sells Gustav Klimt painting for US$150 million -- making a US$62 million profit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The London Free Press

Actress/executive producer Oprah Winfrey attends the Tribeca Tune In: 'Greenleaf' Screening at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 20, 2016 in New York City. The former talk show host closed a deal with a Chinese buyer on the Austrian painter's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II last year, according to Bloomberg .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC