OPEC, non-OPEC achieve 86% conformity level
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector OPEC and non-OPEC producers have achieved a conformity level of 86 percent, according to the January report of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee . The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee reported today that based on the Report of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Technical Committee , OPEC and non-OPEC countries are on the right track towards full conformity with their adjustments in production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC