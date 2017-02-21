OPEC, non-OPEC achieve 86% conformity level

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector OPEC and non-OPEC producers have achieved a conformity level of 86 percent, according to the January report of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee . The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee reported today that based on the Report of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Technical Committee , OPEC and non-OPEC countries are on the right track towards full conformity with their adjustments in production.

