OPEC cuts, weak freight rates help traders profit on Asia crude routes
Oil traders from around the world, including the United States, Britain and Brazil, have tripled their sales to Asia as they take advantage of an emerging supply gap following OPEC-led production cuts announced late last year. Around 30 supertankers have this month made long-haul trips to ship crude oil from the Americas, the North Sea and the Mediterranean to refineries across Asia, the world's biggest and fastest growing consumer, data extracted from Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC