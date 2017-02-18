OPEC compliance with oil curbs rises ...

OPEC compliance with oil curbs rises to 94 percent in February: Reuters survey

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. OPEC has cut its oil output for a second month in February, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, allowing the exporter group to boost already strong compliance with agreed supply curbs on the back of a steep reduction by Saudi Arabia.

