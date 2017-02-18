OPEC basket price stands at $53.85

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo Vienna: The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at USD 53.85 a barrel on Monday, compared with USD 53.61 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations, released today.

