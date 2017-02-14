OPEC aims to boost compliance with output deal
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.21 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: OPEC countries are aiming to boost compliance with agreed oil output curbs further from January's high levels, said the cartel's secretary general Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo. He made the remarks Feb.21 during the International Petroleum Week in London, the event's host Energy Institute said on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
