OPEC aims to boost compliance with output deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.21 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: OPEC countries are aiming to boost compliance with agreed oil output curbs further from January's high levels, said the cartel's secretary general Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo. He made the remarks Feb.21 during the International Petroleum Week in London, the event's host Energy Institute said on Twitter.

