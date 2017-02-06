Oil prices to be $40-$60/bbl in next ...

Oil prices to be $40-$60/bbl in next 3 years

15 hrs ago

Given the global supply and demand tendencies, oil prices will vary between $40 and $60 per barrel in 2017-2019, according to the forecasts of Russian Finance Ministry. World oil prices are rising on Feb.6. The price of April futures for Brent crude oil rose by 0.11 percent and stood at $56.87 per barrel as of 03:42 EST.

Chicago, IL

