Oil industry can't stand another price collapse - Venezuela
World oil industry can't stand another price collapse, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said, according to the message posted on the website of Venezuelan Ministry of the People's Power of Petroleum and Mining. Maduro expressed regret for the massive layoffs in transnational oil companies in 2016 as a result of the decrease in oil prices.
