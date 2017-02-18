Nordea releases AutoFX for corporate treasury
Nordea Cash Management and Nordea Markets announce the launch of AutoFX, the new autopilot for corporates seeking to automatically balance cash pools and manage foreign currency risk. Nordea is the first bank in the Nordics to offer this type of solution.
