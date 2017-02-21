Nine migrants from the same family 'gang-raped teacher in NYE attack'
NINE asylum seekers from the same family face 135 years in jail after allegedly gang-raping a teacher they lured away from New Year celebrations. She was taken by four of the mob to an apartment in Vienna, Austria, where the five others were waiting, it was alleged.
