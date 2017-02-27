Nazi's son returns looted art to Poland

This photo taken Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in Krakow, Poland, shows an old picture of Renaissance-era of the southern Polish city of Krakow, that together with two other artworks, was returned to Poland Sunday by Austria's Horst von Waechter, whose family had looted them from Krakow during World War II. Waechter's father, Otto von Waechter, was a Nazi governor of the occupied city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.