Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in February

VIENNA, Austria, and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 08, 2017 -- Nabriva Therapeutics AG , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics, today announced that Colin Broom, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics, will provide a company overview and business update at the following conferences in February.

