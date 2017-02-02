Nabriva Therapeutics Confirms No Sample Size Adjustment Required for...
Nabriva Therapeutics Confirms No Sample Size Adjustment Required for LEAP 1 Phase 3 Trial of Lefamulin in Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia VIENNA, Austria, and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 02, 2017 -- Nabriva Therapeutics AG , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics, today announced that following a blinded interim analysis, an independent committee recommended no sample size adjustment for the lefamulin evaluation against pneumonia 1 Phase 3 clinical trial.
