Ministerial meeting on Vienna oil dea...

Ministerial meeting on Vienna oil deals to be held late March

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The ministerial meeting of the High-level Monitoring Committee on Vienna oil deals will be held March 22-23 in Kuwait, said Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The meeting of the technical council at the level of experts is expected to take place in Vienna Feb.21-22, RIA Novosti quoted Novak as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC