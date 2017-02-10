Minister delegate of European Affairs Ana Birchall discusses with...
The Minister delegate of European Affairs, Ana Birchall, received on Thursday the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, Gerhard Reiweger, and discussed with him including the continuation of the European project, in the context of Brexit. Both sides have expressed the openness for deepening the cooperation in view of ensuring some successful Presidencies of the Council of the European Union for Austria and Romania , shows a press release the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .
