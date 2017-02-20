MAN and Austria's CNL partnering on medium- and heavy-duty electric ...

MAN and Austria's CNL partnering on m...

2 hrs ago Read more: Green Car Congress

MAN Truck & Bus, a member of the Volkswagen Group, and the Austrian Council for Sustainable Logistics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a development partnership on electric drive medium- and heavy-duty trucks. MAN also presented an all-electric prototype of a semitrailer tractor unit for urban distribution transport.

