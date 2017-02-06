Local student deported over travel ba...

Local student deported over travel ban returns

19 hrs ago Read more: 10News

A local student caught up in President Trump's travel ban returned to the U.S. Sara Yarjani, who was born in Iran, is in the second year of a three-year master's program at the California Institute for Human Science in Encinitas. She was held for a day at Los Angeles International Airport last week and then sent back to Vienna, Austria, where she was visiting her parents.

