Kyrgyzstan: Opposition Leader Faces Arrest Over Claimed Corruption

The authorities in Kyrgyzstan are looking down the barrel of a political crisis of their own making by pursuing yet another criminal investigation of a leading member of the opposition. The General Prosecutor's Office on February 25 announced that it is initiating a criminal investigation into the leader of the Ata-Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, on suspicion of corruption and fraud.

