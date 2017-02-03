Kraft wins ski flying World Cup, Schlierenzauer injured
Stefan Kraft of Austria won his second ski flying World Cup in as many days Sunday, though the event was overshadowed by three-time champion Gregor Schlierenzauer's heavy fall in qualification. Schlierenzauer flew 201 meters but landed badly and remained motionless before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
|Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC