Kraft wins ski flying World Cup, Schl...

Kraft wins ski flying World Cup, Schlierenzauer injured

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Stefan Kraft of Austria won his second ski flying World Cup in as many days Sunday, though the event was overshadowed by three-time champion Gregor Schlierenzauer's heavy fall in qualification. Schlierenzauer flew 201 meters but landed badly and remained motionless before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the local hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC