Ionicon to showcase high-resolution PTR-TOFMS instrument at Pittcon 2017

The world's smallest, commercial high-resolution PTR-TOFMS instrument for VOC monitoring IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace VOC analyzers, introduces a new compact high-resolution instrument. For the first time IONICON combines highsensitivity with a high mass resolving power in a small and lightweight PTR-TOFMS.The PTR-TOF 4000 has already been successfully deployed aboard NASA flying laboratories for air quality monitoring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.