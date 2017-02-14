Ionicon to showcase high-resolution P...

Ionicon to showcase high-resolution PTR-TOFMS instrument at Pittcon 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

The world's smallest, commercial high-resolution PTR-TOFMS instrument for VOC monitoring IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace VOC analyzers, introduces a new compact high-resolution instrument. For the first time IONICON combines highsensitivity with a high mass resolving power in a small and lightweight PTR-TOFMS.The PTR-TOF 4000 has already been successfully deployed aboard NASA flying laboratories for air quality monitoring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC