Hitler 'Doppleganger' Busted in Austria
He looked mighty familiar. Now a man identifying himself as "Harald Hitler" and sporting the clothing, slicked-down black hair and toothbrush mustache of der FA1 4hrer has been arrested by Austrian police on suspicion of "glorifying" the Nazi dictator.
