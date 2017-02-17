Gurr - "#1985a 3 Video

18 hrs ago Read more: Stereogum

If you didn't take a picture, did it even really happen? Berlin garage pop duo Gurr play on the 21st century conventions of oversharing and selfie culture in their new music video for "#1985," off of 2016's celebrated In My Head . The video takes aim at our propensity to post about every aspect of our lives, no matter how personal or trivial .

Chicago, IL

