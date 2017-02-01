Guests at Austrian right-wing ball ha...

Guests at Austrian right-wing ball have reasons to celebrate VIENNA...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

Guests preparing Friday for Austria's annual right-wing ball have a particular reason to celebrate this year - the White House victory of Donald Trump and the strength of like-minded populists elsewhere. They are again likely to be outnumbered by protesters on the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC