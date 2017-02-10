Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies in Los Angeles hospital aged 76
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital aged 76 just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/music-news/grammywinning-jazz-singer-al-jarreau-dies-in-los-angeles-hospital-aged-76-35444805.html Al Jarreau performs on stage at the Vienna State Opera House as part of the annual Vienna Jazz FestivalIN Vienna, Austria on July 5, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC