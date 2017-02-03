Ghana youth international David Atang...

Ghana youth international David Atanga perpetuates scoring form for Austrian side Mattersburg

5 hrs ago

Former Ghana U20 midfielder David Atanga netted his second goal in the mid-season warm-up friendlies for Austrian side SV Mattersburg as they hammered Wiener SK 4-0 on Friday evening. The 2015 Black Satellites midfielder added his name to the score-sheet with a 22nd minute effort at the Pappelstadion.

Chicago, IL

