Ghana youth defender Kennedy Boateng scores to propel LASK Linz to promotion in Austria
Ghana international Kennedy Boateng scored his debut league goal for LASK Linz who are chasing promotion to the Austrian top-tier league. Boateng, 20, netted the third goal at the Das.Goldberg Stadion in Grodig as the table-toppers clinched a 3-0 win over second-placed Liefering on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC