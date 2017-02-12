Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected as ne...

Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected as new German president

Steinmeier is one of Germany's well known politicians, having twice served as foreign minister, from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 until earlier this year. Also he once served as vice chancellor from 2007 to 2009.

