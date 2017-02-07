EIA: Average Brent oil price not to reach $60/b by 2018

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices are forecast to average about $1 per barrel less than Brent prices in 2017, EIA said in its February Short-Term Energy Outlook . "Benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil spot prices averaged $55 per barrel in January, a $1 per barrel increase from December," said the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.