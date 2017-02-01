Diamond's piston-engined family gets ...

Diamond's piston-engined family gets flightdeck upgrade

Unveiled by Garmin in early January, the NXi features wireless cockpit connectivity, enhanced situational awareness, visual approaches and map overlay on the horizontal situation indicator. The first NXi-equipped DA62s, DA42s and DA40s are scheduled for delivery by the end of June, says Diamond, based in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

