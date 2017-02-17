Date Set for Konica Minolta Users Gro...

Date Set for Konica Minolta Users Group Conference

PROKOM, the independent community of Konica Minolta production printing users, has today announced its first global conference that will give members from all over the globe a 'hands-on' opportunity to network, learn and grow their business in a multi-channel world. The Power of PROKOM conference in Vienna, Austria, from May 10-12, 2017, is being sponsored by Konica Minolta and will be "packed with industry-leading keynote speakers."

