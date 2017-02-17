Date Set for Konica Minolta Users Group Conference
PROKOM, the independent community of Konica Minolta production printing users, has today announced its first global conference that will give members from all over the globe a 'hands-on' opportunity to network, learn and grow their business in a multi-channel world. The Power of PROKOM conference in Vienna, Austria, from May 10-12, 2017, is being sponsored by Konica Minolta and will be "packed with industry-leading keynote speakers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC