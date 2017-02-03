Daniel Barenboim and the Music of Ant...

Daniel Barenboim and the Music of Anton Bruckner

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

While I didn't have the privilege of lounging in a cigar bar with the celebrated conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, I did have the pleasure of attending three concerts of his cycle of Bruckner Symphonies at Carnegie Hall with the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra, which closed on Sunday afternoon-the first complete cycle ever presented there. For an accurate overview, I decided to take in three of the nine symphonies, each of a different type: a sleeper , a problem child , and a universal favorite .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan 25 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan 16 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
News Kreisel brothers: Austria's secret electric-car... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC