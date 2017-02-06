Czechs Choose, Cancel, Then Come Back to Pandur II APCs

The $82 million contract will see the provision of 20 vehicles, six of which will be fitted as command-and-control trucks and another 14 vehicles configured as communications platforms.The Pandur II 8 -8 armored vehicle is an updated all-wheel drive version of the Pandur 6 -6 armored personnel carrier. The above update is a recent abstract from our full article, itself part of our subscription offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defence Industry Daily.