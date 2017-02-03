Czech Republic orders additional Pand...

Czech Republic orders additional Pandur II vehicles

5 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The Czech Republic signed off on an $82 million contract with Tatra Defense Vehicles for the procurement of 20 more Steyr Pandur II trucks. Under the agreement, the company will provide six Pandur vehicles fitted as command-and-control trucks and another 14 vehicles configured as communications platforms.

