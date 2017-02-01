Cleveland Orchestra expands catalog w...

Cleveland Orchestra expands catalog with DVD recording of Brahms' 'A German Requiem'

Wednesday

Quietly and with little fanfare last month, a Clasart DVD of the Cleveland Orchestra performing Brahms' "A German Requiem" with music director Franz Welser-Most hit the shelves at Severance Hall and elsewhere. As of early February, the disc is available for immediate purchase only in the Cleveland Orchestra store , for $30.



