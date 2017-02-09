Bell named after Vaclav Havel arrives...

Bell named after Vaclav Havel arrives in Prague church

Read more: Radio Prague

A new bell named after the late president VA clav Havel arrived at Prague's St Havel's Church on Friday. The bell was cast on the occasion of what would have been VA clav Havel's 80th birthday by the renowned Austrian Bell foundry Grassmayr in Innsbruck, a city where Mr Havel underwent acute surgery in 1998.

