B&N Bank, UniCredit Bank combine ATM networks

1 hr ago

B&N Bank has added the ATMs of its new partner UniCredit Bank to its united ATM network. Now the clients of B&N Bank and UniCredit Bank can withdraw cash funds in the united ATM network at "home" rates without additional fees charged.

Chicago, IL

