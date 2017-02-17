Austrian woman convicted under law th...

Austrian woman convicted under law that makes Holocaust denial illegal

An Austrian woman who questioned the Holocaust was found guilty of violating an Austrian law that makes Holocaust denial illegal. The woman, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence and fined $1,280 by a court in the western Austrian city of Feldkirch on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

