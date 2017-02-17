Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitl...

Austrian woman convicted for pro-Hitler sign, Facebook post

" A woman who questioned the Holocaust and displayed a sign over her toilet saying "This Hitlerine needs a clean latrine" has been found guilty of contravening Austria's anti-Nazi law and given a suspended jail sentence. A court in the western city of Feldkirch also fined the 53-year old 1,200 euros on Friday.

