Austrian politician documents Turkish surveillance abroad

" Documents obtained by an Austrian politician show Turkish diplomats enlisting Turkish religious organizations abroad in what he says is a global effort to undermine supporters loyal to a Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of staging last year's failed coup attempt. Greens Parliamentarian Peter Pilz has shown The Associated Press two documents from the Turkish Embassy in Vienna and the Turkish Consulate in Salzburg to back his assertion of such activities against supporters of Fethullah Gulen.

