Austrian politician documents Turkish surveillance abroad
" Documents obtained by an Austrian politician show Turkish diplomats enlisting Turkish religious organizations abroad in what he says is a global effort to undermine supporters loyal to a Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of staging last year's failed coup attempt. Greens Parliamentarian Peter Pilz has shown The Associated Press two documents from the Turkish Embassy in Vienna and the Turkish Consulate in Salzburg to back his assertion of such activities against supporters of Fethullah Gulen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC