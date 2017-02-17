Austrian politician documents Turkish...

Austrian politician documents Turkish surveillance abroad

Turkish diplomatic offices around the world are gathering information in a bid to undermine organizations loyal to a Muslim cleric who Turkey believes was behind last year's coup attempt, an Austrian lawmaker said Tuesday. Greens Parliamentarian Peter Pilz showed The Associated Press memos from the Turkish Embassy in Vienna and the Turkish Consulate in Salzburg.

