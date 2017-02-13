Austrian leader rows back on EU labou...

Austrian leader rows back on EU labour restrictions

EUobserver

Austria's chancellor Christian Kern appears to have retreated on a previous pledge to prioritise local hires over EU nationals. Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday , the social democrat denied any efforts were being made to let local employers hire Austrians before other EU citizens.

Chicago, IL

