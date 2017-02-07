Austrian deputy mayor invites constit...

Austrian deputy mayor invites constituents join him in sauna

Saunas in Austria are traditionally mixed, and most guests are naked. Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiss says the main idea behind his initiative is to discuss improvements to the facility, run by his municipality of Wels in Upper Austria province.

Chicago, IL

