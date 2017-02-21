Austrian club defend decision to sell star striker Raphael Dwamena

LUSTENAU,AUSTRIA,25.NOV.16 - SOCCER - Sky Go Erste Liga, SC Austria Lustenau vs LASK Linz. Image shows the rejoicing of Raphael Dwamena Photo: GEPA pictures/ Oliver Lerch Austrian club Lustenau has defended the decision to sell their Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena after a string of disappointing performance.

