Austrian Chancellor Celebrates Anti-Nazi Resistance By Railway Firm
Austria's chancellor praised workers of his country's railway company for what he called their outsize resistance to Nazism during the Holocaust. Christian Kern's praise for the partisans of the Austrian federal railways, or BBO, appeared in a statement he penned for an exhibition about the firm's role during the Holocaust that opened last month at the University of Tel Aviv.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
