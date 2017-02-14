Austrian Chancellor Celebrates Anti-N...

Austrian Chancellor Celebrates Anti-Nazi Resistance By Railway Firm

Austria's chancellor praised workers of his country's railway company for what he called their outsize resistance to Nazism during the Holocaust. Christian Kern's praise for the partisans of the Austrian federal railways, or BBO, appeared in a statement he penned for an exhibition about the firm's role during the Holocaust that opened last month at the University of Tel Aviv.

Chicago, IL

