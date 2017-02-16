Austria sues Airbus over suspected Eu...

Austria sues Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud

Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defense ministry said. Austria's Defence Minister Hans Peter Doskozil addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, February 16, 2017.

