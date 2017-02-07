Article Image

A Derbyshire firm has been selected to promote an Austrian ski resort where Channel Four's The Jump is currently taking place. Shepherd PR, based in Ashbourne, has been appointed by Innsbruck Tourismus, the city's tourism board, to promote it to British travellers.

