Article Image
A Derbyshire firm has been selected to promote an Austrian ski resort where Channel Four's The Jump is currently taking place. Shepherd PR, based in Ashbourne, has been appointed by Innsbruck Tourismus, the city's tourism board, to promote it to British travellers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashbourne News Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|15 hr
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan 25
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan 16
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC