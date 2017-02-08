Alexander Balanescu / Zlatko Kaucic / Javier Girotto: East West Daydreams
East West Daydreams is one of those recordings that grabs one's attention immediately, only to be quickly and completely overwhelmed by the musicianship, drama and intensity of the music. The trio of violinist on woodwinds have collected five live recordings from a number of years ago in cities all over Europe: Vienna, Austria at the Porgy & Bess Jazz Club , Florence, Italy at the Pinocchio Jazz Club , Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Cankar Center , Triest, Italy at Knulp and A kofja Loka, Slovenia at the Castle Chapel .
